Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24759 views

Ukrainian businesses include generator payments in bills due to power outages. Legislation requires consumers to be informed of such payments in advance.

Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?

Amid constant power outages, Ukrainian businesses are increasingly using generators to maintain operations. Along with this, a separate item – payment for generator operation – is appearing on the receipts of catering establishments and service sector, UNN reports.

Legal requirements for additional payments

In a comment for UNN, Legal Advisor, co-founder and managing partner of "APRÁVOX" Volodymyr Sazykin emphasizes that Ukrainian legislation obliges businesses to inform consumers in advance about all components of the cost of goods and services.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Consumer Protection", the client has the right to receive full, accessible and reliable information even before making a purchase or order.

If an enterprise plans to include generator operating costs in the receipt, the consumer must be informed in advance about the existence of such a payment and its amount 

— Sazykin explains.

In addition, the rules for the operation of restaurant establishments provide for the possibility of providing additional services, but on condition that their list and cost are clearly indicated in price lists or menus.

Thus, if the generator payment is indicated as a separate item, it must be transparently reflected in the information materials for customers.

Position of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasizes that charging any additional payments without prior informing or agreement with the consumer is a violation of their rights.

Such actions may call into question the legality of the establishment's operation and become a reason for the reaction of regulatory bodies.

Experts consider the safest way for businesses to include generator operating costs in the total cost of products or services, forming a single final price without separate surcharges.

War as a factor of price increase

At the same time, the director of Smart Corporate Service LTD, Doctor of Economic Sciences Olena Nusinova, notes that the appearance of additional costs in receipts is a reflection of deeper economic processes.

Due to fuel costs, generator maintenance, and losses from downtime, establishments are forced to revise their pricing policy.

During periods of energy instability, the average check in catering establishments increases by 6–12%. This is no longer a short-term phenomenon, but a new level of costs that is gradually becoming entrenched in basic prices 

— the economist explains.

According to her, due to systemic attacks on energy infrastructure, electricity has ceased to be a stable basis for doing business and has turned into a risky resource.

A generator is not an element of comfort, but a forced replacement of basic infrastructure. Business operates in an emergency economy, where costs are constantly increasing 

— the expert emphasizes.

As a result, enterprises are forced to include new costs in the price of their services, forming a new reality for consumers.

Long-term consequences for the market

The economist draws attention to several key changes:

— increased prices are gradually fixed and do not return to the previous level;

— the risk of future power supply interruptions is included in the cost of goods and services;

— the market is gradually changing, and those companies that can invest in autonomy survive.

Smaller establishments often cannot withstand such a load or are forced to cease operations.

How consumers react

Customer behavior is also changing. People start visiting establishments less often, choose simpler formats, or prefer home consumption.

In a broader economic context, this means a reduction in demand in the service sector and a gradual decrease in business activity.

The price of war in the daily check

According to Nusinova, "generator payment" has become a symbol of how military strikes on infrastructure translate into the daily economy.

When businesses are forced to compensate for the destroyed energy system with their own resources, the country's economy becomes more expensive, less efficient, and less accessible to consumers.

As long as the energy infrastructure remains under threat, additional costs will be fixed in prices, and the war will continue to affect every consumer check.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomyPublications
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukraine