General Staff updated the combat map: hottest spots are in two directions 24 July 2025

172 battles took place on the front line yesterday, more than half of which were in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 24, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 67 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 123 guided aerial bombs, and used 3712 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5756 artillery shellings, including 81 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot, one command post and three artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched nine air strikes, using 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 368 shellings, six of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to advance 10 times in vain in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Dvorichna and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, 28 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Serednie, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shypylivka and in the direction of Druzhliubivka, Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defense units four times in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 61 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myroliubivka, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Dachne and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Pankivka, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Piddubne, Oleksandrograf, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Temerivka, Voskresenka and Vilne Pole.

Over the past day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once in the Bilohirya area.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks in the Mala Tokmachka area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units tried to advance nine times - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day