Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 18642 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 48328 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 31811 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 31273 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 61689 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 104963 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 60698 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86431 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192719 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150855 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
40 years in prison and a $2 million fine: Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to actor's deathJuly 23, 10:27 PM • 12612 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positionsJuly 23, 10:48 PM • 22472 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov01:40 AM • 23800 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 20161 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapse04:30 AM • 30072 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 104963 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 192719 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 249057 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 279705 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 290108 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 151298 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 271764 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 357886 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 363929 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 353855 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Airbus A320 series

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

On July 23, Russian troops lost 1050 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.07.25 are estimated at 1,046,270 personnel.

Enemy losses: over a thousand soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems per day

On July 23, Russian troops lost 1050 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 24 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.07.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1046270 (+1050) liquidated
    • tanks ‒  11041 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23047 (+10)
        • artillery systems ‒  30746 (+24)
          • MLRS ‒  1446 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1199 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  421 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  47638 (+86)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3533 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  56137 (+96)
                            • special equipment ‒  3935 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov  discussed the scaling of "anti-Shahed" solutions and the deregulation of drone transfer and write-off:  "we will create new products that will help stop the enemy."

                              Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world23.07.25, 06:12 • 104542 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Tesla
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              S&P 500
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Brent Oil
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gold
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              ,
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              Gas TTF
                              $
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              .
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9
                              0
                              0
                              1
                              2
                              3
                              4
                              5
                              6
                              7
                              8
                              9