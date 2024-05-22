ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
General Staff: the main efforts of the enemy are in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

General Staff: the main efforts of the enemy are in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25117 views

Russian troops have concentrated their main efforts on Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions, while, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 22 military clashes occurred in Kupyansk and 12 military clashes continue in Pokrovsky direction, while six more attacks were repelled.

Russian troops have concentrated their main efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions - on the first at this time, there are already 22 clashes, on the second - 12 clashes continue, six more attacks have been repelled, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 16 hours, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to make the main efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

- it is stated in the summary of the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders continue to press in the area of Liptsy. Our soldiers are also active. The total number of collisions increased to eight. Another airstrike on Volchansk was added.

In the Kupyansky direction, the situation is tense - currently there are already 22 military clashes in the areas of eight different settlements. The confirmed total losses of the enemy in personnel currently amount to 106 people. Two units of infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and automobile equipment were destroyed.

There is one battle going on in the Limansky direction, and five more enemy attacks have already been repelled today.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical position increased to eight. The situation is under control. In addition, the invaders launched rocket attacks in the area of Novonikolaevka and dropped a guided aerial bomb near Shumov.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, 12 clashes continue in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, progress, Solovyov, Sokol and Umansky. Six more attacks have already been repelled. The enemy suffers losses in manpower: irretrievable - 68, sanitary – 140. information about the affected military equipment is being clarified.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the total number of collisions increased to ten. The invaders have already lost 81 people wounded and killed. A Russian tank was destroyed, and two more were damaged.

In the Dnieper Direction, four attacks of invaders were repelled near the village of Krynki. 

In other areas, as indicated, the situation has not changed significantly.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
dnieperDnieper
melitopolMelitopol
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

