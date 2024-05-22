Russian strike on Kharkiv: already 10 victims, four of whom were hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
Russian strikes on Kharkiv resulted in 10 civilian casualties, 4 of whom were hospitalized and one in serious condition.
As a result of the strikes of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 10 victims have already been injured, four of whom were hospitalized, said RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.
Details
Ten civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv. among them, 4 people were admitted to the hospital
According to him, one injured man is in serious condition. others were assisted on the spot.
Earlier it was reported that the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit near a residential development. A fire was recorded in an apartment building.