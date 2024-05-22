Russian strike on Kharkiv: already 10 victims, four of whom were hospitalized

As a result of the strikes of Russian troops on Kharkiv, 10 victims have already been injured, four of whom were hospitalized, said RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov, writes UNN.

Details

Ten civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv. among them, 4 people were admitted to the hospital - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, one injured man is in serious condition. others were assisted on the spot.

Earlier it was reported that the Shevchenko District of the city was under attack. the Russians hit near a residential development. A fire was recorded in an apartment building.