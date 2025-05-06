General Staff: The enemy is suffering huge losses in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 28799 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 59075 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 49322 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 50516 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 58339 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92784 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 51216 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 106405 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57160 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125073 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

General Staff: The enemy is suffering huge losses in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

During the day, 119 combat engagements took place, with the greatest enemy activity observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy launched many airstrikes.

General Staff: The enemy is suffering huge losses in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, May 6, 119 combat clashes took place at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the hottest situation is currently in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Novopavlivsky directions.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes, using one missile and 121 KABs, involved 1,317 kamikaze drones for destruction, and carried out more than 4,700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements

- reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked near Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory eight times, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, Ukrainian units repelled the attacks of the occupiers.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Nadiya, Zeleny Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the directions of Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazy. Our soldiers stopped 15 attacks by the invaders, and four more battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and Chasovoy Yar, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions on the positions of our troops in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk, and one combat clash is ongoing.

Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning: a man was seriously wounded06.05.25, 08:37 • 3566 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 46 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Troitske, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and in the directions of Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka, five combat clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers' losses in the direction for today amount to 161 people killed and wounded, in addition, seven cars, seven motorcycles, 10 UAVs, three satellite communication terminals, one mortar were destroyed, in addition, an enemy gun and a satellite communication terminal were damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 15 attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne, and one more combat clash is still ongoing today. Novopil, Temirivka, Olhivske, Verbove, Zelene Pole and Novodarivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. Huliaipole and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Kamyanske.

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war30.04.25, 11:04 • 140992 views

In the Pridneprovsky direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of our defenders' positions. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

In the Kursk direction in general, Russian occupiers made 10 attempts to advance today. The enemy launched nine air strikes and dropped 15 KABs, carried out 268 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Let us remind you

The three-day truce proposed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is absurd. This was stated in an interview with Fox News by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. According to him, US President Donald Trump insists on a permanent comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days, after which "we can extend it."

Lithuania and Latvia closed the sky for Vucic, who was going to Moscow on May 906.05.25, 22:12 • 2624 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
