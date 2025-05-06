General Staff: The enemy is suffering huge losses in the Pokrovsk direction

Over the past day, May 6, 119 combat clashes took place at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is noted that the hottest situation is currently in the Pokrovsky, Lyman and Novopavlivsky directions.

Today, the enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes, using one missile and 121 KABs, involved 1,317 kamikaze drones for destruction, and carried out more than 4,700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reported in the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked near Vovchansk and Vovchansk Khutory eight times, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times during the day to advance to our positions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, Ukrainian units repelled the attacks of the occupiers.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Lypove, Nadiya, Zeleny Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske and in the directions of Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazy. Our soldiers stopped 15 attacks by the invaders, and four more battles are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Kurdyumivka and Chasovoy Yar, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions on the positions of our troops in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk, and one combat clash is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 46 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsky direction in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Troitske, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and in the directions of Malynivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka, five combat clashes are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched strikes with guided aerial bombs on the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers' losses in the direction for today amount to 161 people killed and wounded, in addition, seven cars, seven motorcycles, 10 UAVs, three satellite communication terminals, one mortar were destroyed, in addition, an enemy gun and a satellite communication terminal were damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 15 attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne, and one more combat clash is still ongoing today. Novopil, Temirivka, Olhivske, Verbove, Zelene Pole and Novodarivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipil direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. Huliaipole and Malynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of our defenders' positions. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

In the Kursk direction in general, Russian occupiers made 10 attempts to advance today. The enemy launched nine air strikes and dropped 15 KABs, carried out 268 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

