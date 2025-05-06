Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region in the morning: a man was seriously wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man was seriously injured as a result of a morning strike by Russian troops. The enemy targeted an enterprise. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, writes UNN.

A man was injured in the morning strike on the Ilarioniv community of the Synelnykiv district. He was hospitalized. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance - wrote Lysak.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the enemy targeted an enterprise in the Ilarioniv community in the morning.



At night, according to Lysak, the aggressor shelled the Myriv community of the Nikopol district with artillery. In the morning, he struck the Marganets community with a drone. There were no deaths or injuries.

The Russian army also attacked the Novopavliv community of the Synelnykiv district last night. It used KABs. Infrastructure was damaged. People were unharmed.

