The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated: the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - Voloshyn

The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated. This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Details

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Kherson region, the Russians are trying to take control of the island zone, although they are suffering defeat. And in the regional center, the Russians resort to insidious tactics and strike at residential areas, and then shell rescuers who arrived at the scene.

We have a rather aggravated situation in the Novopavlivka direction, where the enemy conducted 23 combat clashes over the past day. And there are constant fierce battles. The enemy is literally rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - says Voloshyn. - says Voloshyn.

In addition, the situation in the Orikhiv direction is also quite restless. The enemy is trying to break through the line of combat contact there, reach the bridgehead and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, the spokesman added.

This is not far from Zaporizhzhia and from there it is possible to exert fire influence on our logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Zaporizhzhia region. Well, to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs of the eastern flank - explains Voloshyn.

In particular, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russians are increasingly resorting to reconnaissance raids and trying to land on small islands. The Armed Forces are actively fighting the scouts and eliminating them, but some Russian servicemen prefer to surrender to the Ukrainian military. However, according to Voloshyn, Russian propaganda appeals to these "raids" of Russians as an attempt to take control of the island zone.

The enemy began to carry out more so-called reconnaissance and search operations there. Although these actions do not pose a great threat. They are trying to land on small islands and the Armed Forces are drowning them, drowning their boats. 1-2 people remain on these islands, playing so-called Robinsons, it is impossible to evacuate them from there, their command drops them ammunition and food from drones. They stay there for several days, and then there are even cases when they surrender to our captivity. But Russian propaganda uses these facts as an attempt to take control of the island zone. And there have been more of these attempts in the last few days - explains Voloshyn.

In addition, the invaders changed the tactics of shelling Kherson and resort to meanness, shelling civilian infrastructure with KABs, and then opening fire from artillery on rescuers and medics who arrive at the scene.

A rather disturbing bell - the day before yesterday and today the enemy used KABs in Kherson and these bombs struck residential buildings. There are victims and injured among the civilian population and destruction among civilian buildings. The enemy uses such a mean tactic that first inflicts such strikes with bombs, when rescuers and medics arrive, after a while the enemy carries out artillery shelling and strikes with drones at those services that are already conducting evacuation, rescue operations - the spokesman said.

