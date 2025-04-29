$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
03:28 PM • 3982 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

03:14 PM • 6916 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 10394 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

01:48 PM • 29755 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

11:06 AM • 41074 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 53190 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 54881 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 104589 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 103813 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM • 90001 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

751 mm
The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated: the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4030 views

The situation in the Novopavlivka direction has escalated, the enemy is rushing to the border of three regions. Russians have changed their tactics of shelling Kherson, hitting rescuers.

The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated: the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - Voloshyn

The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated. This was reported on the telethon by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, reports UNN.

Details

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. In Kherson region, the Russians are trying to take control of the island zone, although they are suffering defeat. And in the regional center, the Russians resort to insidious tactics and strike at residential areas, and then shell rescuers who arrived at the scene.

We have a rather aggravated situation in the Novopavlivka direction, where the enemy conducted 23 combat clashes over the past day. And there are constant fierce battles. The enemy is literally rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - says Voloshyn.

- says Voloshyn.

In addition, the situation in the Orikhiv direction is also quite restless. The enemy is trying to break through the line of combat contact there, reach the bridgehead and seize it in order to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs, the spokesman added.

This is not far from Zaporizhzhia and from there it is possible to exert fire influence on our logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east of Zaporizhzhia region. Well, to shell Zaporizhzhia and its suburbs of the eastern flank

- explains Voloshyn.

In particular, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russians are increasingly resorting to reconnaissance raids and trying to land on small islands. The Armed Forces are actively fighting the scouts and eliminating them, but some Russian servicemen prefer to surrender to the Ukrainian military. However, according to Voloshyn, Russian propaganda appeals to these "raids" of Russians as an attempt to take control of the island zone.

The enemy began to carry out more so-called reconnaissance and search operations there. Although these actions do not pose a great threat. They are trying to land on small islands and the Armed Forces are drowning them, drowning their boats. 1-2 people remain on these islands, playing so-called Robinsons, it is impossible to evacuate them from there, their command drops them ammunition and food from drones. They stay there for several days, and then there are even cases when they surrender to our captivity. But Russian propaganda uses these facts as an attempt to take control of the island zone. And there have been more of these attempts in the last few days

- explains Voloshyn.

In addition, the invaders changed the tactics of shelling Kherson and resort to meanness, shelling civilian infrastructure with KABs, and then opening fire from artillery on rescuers and medics who arrive at the scene.

A rather disturbing bell - the day before yesterday and today the enemy used KABs in Kherson and these bombs struck residential buildings. There are victims and injured among the civilian population and destruction among civilian buildings. The enemy uses such a mean tactic that first inflicts such strikes with bombs, when rescuers and medics arrive, after a while the enemy carries out artillery shelling and strikes with drones at those services that are already conducting evacuation, rescue operations

- the spokesman said.

Russians are changing tactics and resorting to massed assaults in the South - Voloshyn23.04.25, 17:47 • 5708 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
