General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the enemy carried out 118 attacks, most actively in the Kurakhove direction

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121754 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125047 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204226 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143672 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the enemy carried out 118 attacks, most actively in the Kurakhove direction

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the enemy carried out 118 attacks, most actively in the Kurakhove direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22317 views

Russian troops carried out 118 attacks on Ukrainian positions, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. Fighting continues in various parts of the frontline, the enemy is actively using aviation and artillery.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 118 times, most actively in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 16:00, reports UNN.

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 118 times. It is most active at the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions, where it conducted almost half of all attacks 

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - the settlements of Karpovychi, Pokrovka, Porozok, Dmytrivka, Sopych, Bobylivka, Velyka Pysarivka and Boyar-Lezhachi were hit. Esman, Usok and Yunakivka came under air strikes.

"It is known that today Russian aviation has dropped 24 CABs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The occupiers also used MLRS and cannon artillery to hit Kursk region," the statement said.

Today in the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk. The battle is currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions four times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Hlushkivka, Synkivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight out of 16 enemy attacks in this area. The fighting continues. Nine enemy bombs fell near Petropavlivka and Borova.

Fighting continues in the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked three times near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Spirne. Our defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russia-backed militants made four assault attacks near Andriivka and Chasovyi Yar. Three firefights are ongoing near the latter. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped four UAVs on the areas of Stupochky and Bila Hora. He fired twice at Hryhorivka with NARs.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks has reached seven so far. The enemy is attacking near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Our defenders are giving a worthy fight back, all attacks have been stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombed the areas of Dachne, Kostyantynivka, Diliyivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 31 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykhailivka and Zelenyi Pole. The defense forces have already repelled 21 enemy attacks, and ten combat engagements are still ongoing. The occupants are making the main efforts near Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka, where 11 and 9 combat engagements were recorded respectively.

Most of the fighting today took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy attacked our troops 37 times - they are trying to advance most actively in the areas of Ukrayinske, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Five battles are still ongoing. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Kostyantynivka eight times. The attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the area of Pyatikhatky village was attacked by 20 NARs. The occupants also conducted five attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

One enemy attack was repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector. Militants fired 40 unguided aerial missiles at Mykolaivka.

The enemy is currently not active in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

