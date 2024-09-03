Maximum grain export has agreed, wheat and meslin at the level of 16.2 million tons - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and grain market participants have agreed on the maximum volumes of grain exports in the 2024/2025 marketing year, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi and grain market participants signed an annex to the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2024/2025 marketing year. The annex to the memorandum sets the maximum export volume of wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye (meslin) according to the UKT FEA code 1001 in the 2024/2025 marketing year at 16.2 million tons," the statement said.

According to Vysotsky, the purpose of signing the memorandum and its annex is to "ensure food security, a predictable, predictable, flexible and stable grain export regime and the sustainable functioning of the grain market in Ukraine.

"The parties agreed to further monthly monitoring of grain exports and, if necessary, to adjust the maximum export volume in January 2025," the statement said.

The following grain market participants signed the Annex: The American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Ukrainian Grain Association, European Business Association, All-Ukrainian Agrarian Forum, and the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine.

In the current marketing year, Ukraine exported 60% more grain than last year