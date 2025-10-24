General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
04:33 PM • 15547 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
03:19 PM • 16787 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 21914 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 20076 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36481 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 24601 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19605 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27776 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73029 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
The enemy used KABs against peaceful Odesa region for the first time - OMAOctober 24, 11:04 AM • 16005 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 33328 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 32571 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14110 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12271 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU04:47 PM • 12367 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 36476 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 32677 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 33437 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 73026 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 10055 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 14196 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 28173 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 51428 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 34700 views
General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.

General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

Since the beginning of this day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 3502 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3523 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders launched one missile and 39 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 81 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3502 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3523 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault action by the occupiers. The enemy also launched three air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times near Vovchansk, Otradne, Bologivka, and Kamyanka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out four assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane; one attack is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, Drobycheve, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded; enemy units tried to advance in the area of Vyimka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Predtechyne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 37 times in the areas of Nikanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne. In some locations, fighting continues.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults; the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 97 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed one unit of automotive equipment and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, an artillery system, a vehicle, and eight shelters for personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Filia, Oleksandrihrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance six times near Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General Staff24.10.25, 08:20 • 3138 views

Antonina Tumanova

