Since the beginning of this day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 3502 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3523 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The invaders launched one missile and 39 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 81 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3502 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3523 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault action by the occupiers. The enemy also launched three air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 174 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times near Vovchansk, Otradne, Bologivka, and Kamyanka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out four assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane; one attack is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, Drobycheve, and Shandryholove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded; enemy units tried to advance in the area of Vyimka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Predtechyne.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 37 times in the areas of Nikanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne. In some locations, fighting continues.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults; the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 97 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed one unit of automotive equipment and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, Ukrainian defenders hit a tank, an artillery system, a vehicle, and eight shelters for personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Filia, Oleksandrihrad, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance six times near Stepove and towards Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses.

