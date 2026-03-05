General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.6 thousand kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 117 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 4653 kamikaze drones and carried out 2543 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropped 142 guided aerial bombs, used 4653 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2543 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three aerial bombs, carried out 115 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the area of the settlement of Zakitne and towards Yampil, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 18 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 occupiers were eliminated and 23 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, four units of special equipment were destroyed, three tanks, two artillery systems, one unit of motor transport, an electronic warfare system, and 58 enemy shelters were damaged. 192 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 clashes took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka. Three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place near Stepnohirsk, Prymorske. The settlements of Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million