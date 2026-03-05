General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.6 thousand kamikaze drones

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 10360 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 14970 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 38887 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 72333 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 44423 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 40877 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 65788 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25366 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48913 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79340 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.4m/s
77%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 33029 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 49920 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 49664 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 20980 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10599 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 21110 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 50064 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 65792 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 75618 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 76180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 5326 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10662 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 33126 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41124 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 56237 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Brent Crude

General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.6 thousand kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Over the past day, 117 combat engagements took place. The enemy used 4653 kamikaze drones and carried out 2543 shellings, dropping 142 guided aerial bombs.

General Staff on the front situation: 117 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched over 4.6 thousand kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 117 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 4653 kamikaze drones and carried out 2543 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 51 air strikes, dropped 142 guided aerial bombs, used 4653 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2543 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropped three aerial bombs, carried out 115 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked once towards the settlement of Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the area of the settlement of Zakitne and towards Yampil, Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 18 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 occupiers were eliminated and 23 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, four units of special equipment were destroyed, three tanks, two artillery systems, one unit of motor transport, an electronic warfare system, and 58 enemy shelters were damaged. 192 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 clashes took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka. Three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place near Stepnohirsk, Prymorske. The settlements of Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack towards the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million05.03.26, 07:44 • 4710 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Kramatorsk