The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million

March 4, 08:04 PM • 11856 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 34104 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 44273 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 51325 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 33400 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 33686 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57809 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81282 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68470 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69668 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Popular news
US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vesselsVideoMarch 4, 07:50 PM • 6464 views
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 7414 views
Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restorationMarch 4, 09:35 PM • 6038 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 7802 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in years11:53 PM • 5716 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 30009 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 44264 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 51315 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 43885 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 43083 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 16818 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 32967 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 37732 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 45066 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 48855 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers, bringing the total losses of the Russian army to over 1,270,400 personnel. Additionally, 1950 UAVs, 41 artillery systems, and 210 units of automotive equipment were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided a fresh summary of the Russian army's losses in personnel and military equipment over the past day. The total number of enemy personnel eliminated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has exceeded 1,270,400, with Ukrainian defenders disabling another 900 invaders in the last 24 hours alone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest activity in destroying enemy assets was recorded in the segment of artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, which indicates the high intensity of counter-battery warfare and the repulsion of massive drone attacks.

Massive losses of enemy drones and artillery

The past day saw a large number of destroyed operational-tactical level UAVs – Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare systems grounded 1,950 units of enemy equipment.

In addition, the artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit 41 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. The logistics of the occupiers also suffered significant losses: 210 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed, which significantly complicates the delivery of fuel and ammunition to the front line.

Powerful night explosions in occupied Berdiansk led to fires in the port and hospital area05.03.26, 07:08 • 1722 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine