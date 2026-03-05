The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - Russia's total losses exceeded 1.27 million

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has provided a fresh summary of the Russian army's losses in personnel and military equipment over the past day. The total number of enemy personnel eliminated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has exceeded 1,270,400, with Ukrainian defenders disabling another 900 invaders in the last 24 hours alone. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest activity in destroying enemy assets was recorded in the segment of artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, which indicates the high intensity of counter-battery warfare and the repulsion of massive drone attacks.

Massive losses of enemy drones and artillery

The past day saw a large number of destroyed operational-tactical level UAVs – Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare systems grounded 1,950 units of enemy equipment.

In addition, the artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit 41 artillery systems and 7 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. The logistics of the occupiers also suffered significant losses: 210 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed, which significantly complicates the delivery of fuel and ammunition to the front line.

