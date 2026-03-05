Powerful night explosions in occupied Berdiansk led to fires in the port and hospital area

The Mariupol City Council reported a series of loud explosions in temporarily occupied Berdiansk on the night of March 5. According to preliminary data, at least three powerful hits were recorded, causing significant damage to facilities used by Russian occupation forces for logistics and treating personnel. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Local residents report a palpable shockwave that rattled windows in residential areas, and prolonged drone activity in the sky over the city throughout the night.

Strikes on strategic targets in the port and military hospital area

One of the main hits occurred on the territory of the Berdiansk seaport, which the enemy uses as a key logistics hub for transferring equipment and ammunition. Another explosion was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the occupiers' military hospital, where a large number of wounded Russian servicemen are usually located. The scale of enemy personnel and equipment losses is currently being clarified.

After the night strikes, several large-scale fires broke out in Berdiansk, particularly in the area of school No. 9 and the bus station.

