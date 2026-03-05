$43.450.22
March 4, 08:04 PM • 11264 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 31236 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 41590 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 49026 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 32316 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 33088 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57470 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81089 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68317 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69584 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Powerful night explosions in occupied Berdiansk led to fires in the port and hospital area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Night explosions rocked occupied Berdiansk, causing fires in the port and hospital area. At least three powerful hits were recorded.

The Mariupol City Council reported a series of loud explosions in temporarily occupied Berdiansk on the night of March 5. According to preliminary data, at least three powerful hits were recorded, causing significant damage to facilities used by Russian occupation forces for logistics and treating personnel. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Local residents report a palpable shockwave that rattled windows in residential areas, and prolonged drone activity in the sky over the city throughout the night.

Strikes on strategic targets in the port and military hospital area

One of the main hits occurred on the territory of the Berdiansk seaport, which the enemy uses as a key logistics hub for transferring equipment and ammunition. Another explosion was recorded in the immediate vicinity of the occupiers' military hospital, where a large number of wounded Russian servicemen are usually located. The scale of enemy personnel and equipment losses is currently being clarified.

After the night strikes, several large-scale fires broke out in Berdiansk, particularly in the area of school No. 9 and the bus station.

Stepan Haftko

