Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 11323 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 20815 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 16700 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 16956 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 18222 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 17634 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 14744 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13590 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20025 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26917 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
93%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 9130 views
Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 4, 10:28 PM • 4426 views
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 4824 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 12373 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 6030 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 37258 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 67791 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 68228 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 107331 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 114124 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 12432 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 7784 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 7882 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 11980 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 10467 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

A massive transfer of Russian troops from the Berdyansk direction through Novoazovsk and the Rostov region has been recorded. The movement includes only manpower in trucks without tactical markings.

Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko

Over the past day, a massive transfer of Russian occupation forces was recorded from the Berdyansk direction through Novoazovsk and the Rostov region to the north of the Donetsk region. Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The format of troop movement is non-standard. The Russians are transferring exclusively personnel, transport - trucks without tactical markings, moving in several columns. At least 40 trucks were recorded during the day.

The format of the movement is non-standard, visually atypical, which is striking. Conclusions will be in the weekly report, for now we are informing and observing further

 - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian leadership is considering replacing the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Sergei Pinchuk, due to his inability to protect ships from attacks by Ukrainian naval drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast