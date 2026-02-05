Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko

Over the past day, a massive transfer of Russian occupation forces was recorded from the Berdyansk direction through Novoazovsk and the Rostov region to the north of the Donetsk region. Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The format of troop movement is non-standard. The Russians are transferring exclusively personnel, transport - trucks without tactical markings, moving in several columns. At least 40 trucks were recorded during the day.

The format of the movement is non-standard, visually atypical, which is striking. Conclusions will be in the weekly report, for now we are informing and observing further - the post says.

