General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1531 kamikaze drones per day

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 87 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 34 guided bombs, and also carried out 263 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove.

Battles continue in four locations.

Two assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area and towards Siversk.

Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive seven times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 28 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Molodetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 97 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 65 of them irrevocably.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two vehicles, 10 UAVs, one UAV control antenna; three guns and one enemy communication antenna were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temirivka, and towards Ivanivka, Novoivanivka.

Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stepove and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers.

Olhivka was hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions - no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

