General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1531 kamikaze drones per day

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45542 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 44478 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 107442 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 69583 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 134607 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 61186 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 47091 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 41652 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 123602 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 135155 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”August 5, 12:02 PM • 38720 views
Denmark, Norway, and Sweden will finance the second US support package for Ukraine worth $500 million - NATOAugust 5, 12:12 PM • 29227 views
Zelenskyy announced five important changes in the Defense Forces: what it's aboutAugust 5, 01:25 PM • 7718 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the warAugust 5, 02:30 PM • 83391 views
In Odesa region, a man shot a police officer during a document check: he faces life imprisonment05:03 PM • 8530 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 45539 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 107437 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 121240 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 134603 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 123599 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Kharkiv
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 69425 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 90472 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 81718 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 84634 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 385432 views
Actual
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
The New York Times
Pistol

General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1531 kamikaze drones per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

During the day, 113 combat engagements took place, the occupiers used 1531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3108 shellings. Ukrainian military repelled numerous attacks in various directions, including Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, and Pokrovsk.

General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1531 kamikaze drones per day

In total, since the beginning of this day, 113 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 87 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,531 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,108 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 10 assault actions of the occupiers. In addition, the enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 34 guided bombs, and also carried out 263 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 16 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times near Vovchansk and Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Torske, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove.

Battles continue in four locations.

Two assault actions of the enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the Hryhorivka area and towards Siversk.

Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Chasiv Yar area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians went on the offensive seven times against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 28 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Molodetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 97 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 65 of them irrevocably.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two vehicles, 10 UAVs, one UAV control antenna; three guns and one enemy communication antenna were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Temirivka, and towards Ivanivka, Novoivanivka.

Battles continue in four locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Stepove and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers.

Olhivka was hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions - no significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Russian losses on August 4: 1120 soldiers and 28 artillery systems eliminated05.08.25, 07:22 • 3034 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Vovchansk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine