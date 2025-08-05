Russian losses on August 4: 1120 soldiers and 28 artillery systems eliminated
On August 4, Russian troops lost 1,120 soldiers, 2 cruise missiles, and 28 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.08.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,058,260 (+1,120) killed
- tanks ‒ 11,071 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,091 (+12)
- artillery systems ‒ 31,081 (+28)
- MLRS ‒ 1,452 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,203 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 49,620 (+169)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,555 (+2)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 57,337 (+93)
- special equipment ‒ 3,935 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
The Institute for the Study of War believes that the Kremlin is not interested in any compromise in the negotiation process unless it means Ukraine's capitulation.
