General Staff on Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: additional forces allocated, there are plans to block the enemy

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made a statement regarding the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, indicating that on the former alone there are over 110,000 occupiers, the situation is difficult and dynamic, but measures are being taken to destroy the enemy – additional forces have been allocated, and measures have been planned to block the enemy, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking effective measures to stop the enemy's advance in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. Our units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior enemy forces. For example, in the Pokrovsk direction alone, the occupiers have concentrated a group of over 110,000 personnel. - reported the General Staff.

The General Staff noted: "To penetrate deep into our defense, Russian invaders act audaciously. Despite losses, they try to infiltrate with sabotage and small infantry groups through our defensive lines."

In particular, several small enemy groups, bypassing the positions of Ukrainian defenders, attempted to advance in the direction of the settlement of Zolotyi Kolodyaz. In addition, taking advantage of the local landscape, saboteurs secretly infiltrated settlements - Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, Kucheriv Yar. Some of the groups have already been destroyed, the rest are in the process of being destroyed. - reported the General Staff.

The situation is difficult and dynamic, but the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to detect and destroy enemy groups. In particular, by decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and means have been allocated to strengthen the stability of the defense. Measures have been planned to block enemy groups in the designated area. Reserve units have already detected the enemy and have initial successes: occupiers are being destroyed and taken prisoner. - emphasized the General Staff.

The defenders of Ukraine, as noted, "are focused on fulfilling their assigned tasks, holding their lines, and need the support of the entire society to repel new attempts of enemy offensives."

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop deployment, uses its numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate with small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves for their destruction, is not 'taking control of the territory.' A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

Already on August 12, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" announced that it had taken up a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area."

Also on August 12, the Operational-Tactical Group "Donetsk" indicated that the Defense Forces are conducting defensive battles, destroying the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate between defensive lines with small infantry groups; the situation is complex and dynamic, but enemy infiltration does not mean gaining control over Ukrainian territory.

The StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Operational-Strategic Group of Troops "Dnipro", in turn, indicated that in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions, Russia is using the tactic of "infiltration" - small groups of 5-10 people penetrate deep into Ukrainian positions without establishing control over the territory, which creates a false impression of enemy successes on maps from open sources.