"Situation is completely different": CCD NSDC exposed enemy disinformation about "someone surrendering something" amid events in Donetsk region

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5096 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 12546 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 72005 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120173 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 171771 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 127790 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 92330 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 132666 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130793 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107984 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 12453 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 17326 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 10602 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 13813 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine03:11 AM • 8542 views
Publications
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 5718 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 72014 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120181 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171781 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 127173 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 4148 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 19223 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171783 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 119949 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 235631 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude

"Situation is completely different": CCD NSDC exposed enemy disinformation about "someone surrendering something" amid events in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, refutes Russian narratives about the "surrender" of territories. He emphasizes that the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to destroy the Russians, despite the objective situation at the front.

"Situation is completely different": CCD NSDC exposed enemy disinformation about "someone surrendering something" amid events in Donetsk region

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced an enemy disinformation campaign about "someone surrendering something" amid events in the Donetsk region, noting that "no one ever surrenders anything, there is simply an objective situation in the war, sometimes the enemy succeeds, sometimes we do," writes UNN.

One of the narratives that the Russians and their lackeys are already spreading amid events in the Donetsk region is that "someone is surrendering something." This is a traditional false narrative that Russia uses to accompany any events at the front with the aim of creating a split in public discourse among civilians now

- Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

In reality, the situation is completely different. No one ever surrenders anything, there is simply an objective situation in the war, sometimes the enemy succeeds, sometimes we do, sometimes they have thrown a lot of forces, increasing pressure over a long period of time

- emphasized the head of the CCD.

As Kovalenko noted, "the Defense Forces are doing everything possible, and often impossible, to destroy the Russians. This has always been the case since 2014, and it is still the case now."

"Remember this. And a lot depends on the people, of whom the Russians now have more. Active battles continue, the Defense Forces are doing everything possible," Kovalenko emphasized.

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop application, uses numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves for their destruction, is not 'taking control of the territory.' A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

On August 12, the 1st National Guard Corps "Azov" announced that it took a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and implemented measures to block enemy forces in the designated area"

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine