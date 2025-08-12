"Situation is completely different": CCD NSDC exposed enemy disinformation about "someone surrendering something" amid events in Donetsk region

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, announced an enemy disinformation campaign about "someone surrendering something" amid events in the Donetsk region, noting that "no one ever surrenders anything, there is simply an objective situation in the war, sometimes the enemy succeeds, sometimes we do," writes UNN.

One of the narratives that the Russians and their lackeys are already spreading amid events in the Donetsk region is that "someone is surrendering something." This is a traditional false narrative that Russia uses to accompany any events at the front with the aim of creating a split in public discourse among civilians now - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

In reality, the situation is completely different. No one ever surrenders anything, there is simply an objective situation in the war, sometimes the enemy succeeds, sometimes we do, sometimes they have thrown a lot of forces, increasing pressure over a long period of time - emphasized the head of the CCD.

As Kovalenko noted, "the Defense Forces are doing everything possible, and often impossible, to destroy the Russians. This has always been the case since 2014, and it is still the case now."

"Remember this. And a lot depends on the people, of whom the Russians now have more. Active battles continue, the Defense Forces are doing everything possible," Kovalenko emphasized.

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop application, uses numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves for their destruction, is not 'taking control of the territory.' A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

On August 12, the 1st National Guard Corps "Azov" announced that it took a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and implemented measures to block enemy forces in the designated area"