General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 32094 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 134923 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 186024 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116246 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351078 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176774 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147081 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196697 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125687 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108432 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
69%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 8814 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 6960 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 12756 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 19307 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13630 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 32075 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 94014 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 134878 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 185990 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24926 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27373 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41094 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49420 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137884 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37756 views

The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft

General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 95. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, to drop drones, and to carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially in Pokrovske and Kurakhove. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, according to UNN.

Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.

"Occupants do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Pavlivka, Khodyno, Kniazhychi, Basivka, Zhuravka, Romashkove, Vodolahy, Moshchenka, Velyka Pysarivka, Hremyach, Zhovid came under enemy fire. Moreover, enemy aircraft attacked the areas of Zhovid and Novenke.

According to the available information, the enemy carried out 7 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft," the report says.

Details

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Vovchansk. Another firefight is still ongoing.

Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Holubivka and Novoosynove in the Kupyansk sector . Three more battles are taking place near Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove and Zarichne. In total, there have been 15 combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried once to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Stupochky area, the attack was repelled.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked our troops' positions in the area of Toretsk twice. The enemy also dropped a bomb near Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovske sector, nine firefights continue in the areas of Selydove, Promin, Sukhyi Yar and Mykhailivka. So far, Ukrainian troops have repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Promin, Selydove and Mykhailivka.

The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sector , where 13 firefights are taking place in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Vodiane. Thirteen more enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults near Bohoyavlenka were stopped, and another attack is ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with NARs on Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, two enemy attacks were repelled by our troops near Robotyne, and another is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled three attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54