General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft
Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 95. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, to drop drones, and to carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially in Pokrovske and Kurakhove. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, according to UNN.
Defense forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough.
"Occupants do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Pavlivka, Khodyno, Kniazhychi, Basivka, Zhuravka, Romashkove, Vodolahy, Moshchenka, Velyka Pysarivka, Hremyach, Zhovid came under enemy fire. Moreover, enemy aircraft attacked the areas of Zhovid and Novenke.
According to the available information, the enemy carried out 7 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft," the report says.
Details
Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today. Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks near Vovchansk. Another firefight is still ongoing.
Two assault actions of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Holubivka and Novoosynove in the Kupyansk sector . Three more battles are taking place near Kolisnykivka and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove and Zarichne. In total, there have been 15 combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried once to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the Stupochky area, the attack was repelled.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked our troops' positions in the area of Toretsk twice. The enemy also dropped a bomb near Leonidivka.
In the Pokrovske sector, nine firefights continue in the areas of Selydove, Promin, Sukhyi Yar and Mykhailivka. So far, Ukrainian troops have repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Promin, Selydove and Mykhailivka.
The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove sector , where 13 firefights are taking place in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove and Vodiane. Thirteen more enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.
In the Vremivsk sector, two enemy assaults near Bohoyavlenka were stopped, and another attack is ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike with NARs on Novodarivka.
In the Orikhivsk sector, two enemy attacks were repelled by our troops near Robotyne, and another is ongoing.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled three attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.