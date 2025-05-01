$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
6.2m/s
31%
751 mm
General Staff: most battles on the front today are on three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2826 views

The largest number of battles since the beginning of the day took place in the Pokrovsky, Kursk, and Lyman directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of the Russian occupiers.

General Staff: most battles on the front today are on three directions

Most of the fighting, with a total of 93 on the front since the beginning of the current day, took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the Kursk region and the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the summary for 4 p.m. on May 1, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. At this time, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 93

- reported in the General Staff.

The terrorists, as indicated, continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. Today, communities bordering the Russian Federation, including Myropilske, Ponomarenky, Bratenytsia, Novodmytrivka, Dmytrivka, Girky, Bilokopytove, Novovasylivka, Mykhailivka, Sosnivka, Bila Bereza, Velyka Pysarivka of Sumy region, were reportedly affected by enemy artillery and mortars; Tymofiyivka, Kharkiv region. The settlements of Rohivka, Krasnopillya and Ugroidy of Sumy region were hit by enemy aircraft.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces are repelling two enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Novosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodyazy and in the direction of Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna, seven battles are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhnyokamyansky and Serebryanka. In total, one combat engagement has taken place since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and in the direction of Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped two offensive actions of the enemy, three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Druzhba and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Myrolyubivka and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 20 enemy attacks, six combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on the settlement of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, six enemy attacks took place in the areas of Pryvilne and Vilne Pole, two combat engagements are ongoing to this time. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on Novopil, Rozivka, Svyatopetrivka and Zelene.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Zaliznychne was hit by air strikes.

Four enemy attacks were successfully stopped by the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv direction - the invaders tried to advance near Lobkove, Kamyanske and Stepove. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders launched air strikes on Kherson and Tyagintsi

"There were 21 combat engagements in the Kursk direction today, including five that are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 18 KABs, carried out 116 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the remaining directions, there were no significant changes in the situation, as noted.

Battles on the front increased in April, Russian losses reached almost three divisions - Ministry of Defense01.05.25, 14:16 • 6116 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
