Battles on the front increased in April, Russian losses reached almost three divisions - Ministry of Defense

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 14582 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 25511 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 39493 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179069 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 118320 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 146938 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 219119 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 240967 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 335190 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 138286 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
8.4m/s
27%
750 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 57502 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 49526 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 90263 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 66025 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 67947 views
Publications

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 68587 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 179069 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 161906 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 201753 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 233448 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 20637 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 67529 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 73032 views

Sarah Gellar Showed Off a Great Wardrobe, Like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 63623 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 113074 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Battles on the front increased in April, Russian losses reached almost three divisions - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4332 views

In April, the Russian army lost about 35,010 people, which is equivalent to almost three motorized rifle divisions, as well as 1,560 artillery systems, which is 86 artillery divisions.

Battles on the front increased in April, Russian losses reached almost three divisions - Ministry of Defense

In a month, the Russian army lost almost three divisions of personnel and 86 artillery divisions. At the same time, the number of combat clashes on the front in April increased compared to March - to 4,647, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in April, the irretrievable and sanitary losses of the Russian army amounted to 35,010 people. This number of manpower would be enough to complete almost three motorized rifle divisions

- reported in the Ministry of Defense.

In the first quarter of 2025, the enemy lost 125,970 people killed and wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In addition, in the thirty days of April, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or disabled 1,560 artillery systems of the enemy. This is approximately 86 artillery divisions," the Ministry of Defense noted.

In particular, it is reported that on April 17 alone, the Defense Forces hit 88 enemy guns. The most productive day in hitting enemy artillery barrels was March 27, 2025, when our soldiers destroyed 122 Russian artillery guns in a day. In total, since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 5,604 barrels destroyed or damaged, the Ministry of Defense said.

"In April, the Defense Forces also destroyed or disabled 217 Russian tanks. In March – 272. Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 1,060 tanks destroyed and damaged in Ukraine. The Russians lost the most tanks per day on October 19, 2023, when Ukrainian soldiers destroyed or disabled 55 enemy vehicles in 24 hours.

Syrskyi: enemy drone damage increased by 8% in April01.05.25, 11:18 • 5570 views

Also in April, our soldiers destroyed or damaged 484 armored combat vehicles of the enemy. 

In addition, for the second month in a row, the occupying army continues to lose a significant number of motor vehicles and tankers. In particular, on April 17, 2025 alone, they lost 312 units of vehicles. In total, in April, our soldiers destroyed and damaged 4,063 units of military vehicles of the occupiers. In March – 3,545 units of cars.

The number of combat clashes on the front in April increased compared to March: 4,647 versus 4,270. For comparison, 3,274 combat clashes were recorded in February. Since the beginning of the year, their number has crossed the mark of 17,000

- reported in the Ministry of Defense.

Hit 62 targets in Russia and restored 115 positions: Syrskyi summed up the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April01.05.25, 13:41 • 4192 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$96,185.50
S&P 500
$5,513.39
Tesla
$278.63
Газ TTF
$32.01
Золото
$3,212.90
Ethereum
$1,845.52