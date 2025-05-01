Battles on the front increased in April, Russian losses reached almost three divisions - Ministry of Defense

In a month, the Russian army lost almost three divisions of personnel and 86 artillery divisions. At the same time, the number of combat clashes on the front in April increased compared to March - to 4,647, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in April, the irretrievable and sanitary losses of the Russian army amounted to 35,010 people. This number of manpower would be enough to complete almost three motorized rifle divisions - reported in the Ministry of Defense.

In the first quarter of 2025, the enemy lost 125,970 people killed and wounded, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In addition, in the thirty days of April, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or disabled 1,560 artillery systems of the enemy. This is approximately 86 artillery divisions," the Ministry of Defense noted.

In particular, it is reported that on April 17 alone, the Defense Forces hit 88 enemy guns. The most productive day in hitting enemy artillery barrels was March 27, 2025, when our soldiers destroyed 122 Russian artillery guns in a day. In total, since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 5,604 barrels destroyed or damaged, the Ministry of Defense said.

"In April, the Defense Forces also destroyed or disabled 217 Russian tanks. In March – 272. Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have lost 1,060 tanks destroyed and damaged in Ukraine. The Russians lost the most tanks per day on October 19, 2023, when Ukrainian soldiers destroyed or disabled 55 enemy vehicles in 24 hours.

Also in April, our soldiers destroyed or damaged 484 armored combat vehicles of the enemy.

In addition, for the second month in a row, the occupying army continues to lose a significant number of motor vehicles and tankers. In particular, on April 17, 2025 alone, they lost 312 units of vehicles. In total, in April, our soldiers destroyed and damaged 4,063 units of military vehicles of the occupiers. In March – 3,545 units of cars.

The number of combat clashes on the front in April increased compared to March: 4,647 versus 4,270. For comparison, 3,274 combat clashes were recorded in February. Since the beginning of the year, their number has crossed the mark of 17,000 - reported in the Ministry of Defense.

