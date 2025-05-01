$41.470.09
Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 9756 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

04:00 AM • 94482 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 76452 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 107791 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 189511 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 221177 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 323047 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 135978 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 253074 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 175667 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Syrskyi: enemy drone damage increased by 8% in April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3372 views

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the damage increased by 5%, the priority is the UAV direction.

Syrskyi: enemy drone damage increased by 8% in April

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March, efficiency increased by 5%, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social networks on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of developing in the direction of drones, UNN writes.

In April, the units of unmanned systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine achieved decent results in the destruction of the enemy. According to the command of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the month our drones hit and destroyed more than 83 thousand targets - this is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the defeat increased by another 5%

- wrote Syrskyi, thanking the soldiers for their effectiveness.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed out that "the current high-tech war requires constant movement forward, even higher efficiency and scaling up efforts in the direction of drones."

"The UAV direction is a priority for us, as it allows us to restrain the enemy and destroy him at a distance, preserving the lives and health of our infantry," Syrskyi said following a thematic meeting with commanders of UAV units.

Scaling and preparation

Syrskyi also reported on the task of scaling up UAV units to brigades and regiments, their staffing and capacity building, reports on which he heard.

It was also about increasing the volume of professional training of UAV operators in training centers, developing cooperation between the army and the public sector - in particular, training drone operators in civilian schools.

The Armed Forces have developed a roadmap for the formation of a collective training system for UAV units. The primary task of our soldiers is to destroy operators of enemy UAVs and their control points. The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully tested methods of such combat in the operational zone of one of the operational-tactical groups

- Syrskyi noted.

Report on the development of unmanned units in the Russian Federation

"The enemy is also not asleep, and we have no right to underestimate the successes of the Russian aggressor in the field of unmanned systems. I heard an informative report from J2 on the formation of UAV troops in Russia, the development of unmanned units in various branches of the military and forces, new models of Russian UAVs and ground robotic complexes," Syrskyi said, emphasizing: "Informed - therefore, armed."

"We must maintain the high pace we have set and outpace the enemy in the field of introducing modern technological solutions on the battlefield - using all the capabilities of our army, society, defense industrial complex, as well as the assistance of partner countries," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
