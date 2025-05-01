Syrskyi: enemy drone damage increased by 8% in April

In April, Ukrainian drones hit more than 83,000 targets, which is 8% more than in March, efficiency increased by 5%, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on social networks on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of developing in the direction of drones, UNN writes.

In April, the units of unmanned systems of the Defense Forces of Ukraine achieved decent results in the destruction of the enemy. According to the command of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the month our drones hit and destroyed more than 83 thousand targets - this is 8% more than in March. The effectiveness of the defeat increased by another 5% - wrote Syrskyi, thanking the soldiers for their effectiveness.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed out that "the current high-tech war requires constant movement forward, even higher efficiency and scaling up efforts in the direction of drones."

"The UAV direction is a priority for us, as it allows us to restrain the enemy and destroy him at a distance, preserving the lives and health of our infantry," Syrskyi said following a thematic meeting with commanders of UAV units.

Scaling and preparation

Syrskyi also reported on the task of scaling up UAV units to brigades and regiments, their staffing and capacity building, reports on which he heard.

It was also about increasing the volume of professional training of UAV operators in training centers, developing cooperation between the army and the public sector - in particular, training drone operators in civilian schools.

The Armed Forces have developed a roadmap for the formation of a collective training system for UAV units. The primary task of our soldiers is to destroy operators of enemy UAVs and their control points. The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully tested methods of such combat in the operational zone of one of the operational-tactical groups - Syrskyi noted.

Report on the development of unmanned units in the Russian Federation

"The enemy is also not asleep, and we have no right to underestimate the successes of the Russian aggressor in the field of unmanned systems. I heard an informative report from J2 on the formation of UAV troops in Russia, the development of unmanned units in various branches of the military and forces, new models of Russian UAVs and ground robotic complexes," Syrskyi said, emphasizing: "Informed - therefore, armed."

"We must maintain the high pace we have set and outpace the enemy in the field of introducing modern technological solutions on the battlefield - using all the capabilities of our army, society, defense industrial complex, as well as the assistance of partner countries," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasized.