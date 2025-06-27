General Staff: half of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Half of the 69 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on June 27, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 69 - reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, are striking at border settlements with the Russian Federation; artillery shelling affected the settlements of Bohdanove, Chernihiv region; Zarichne, Prohres, Pokrovka, Maryine, Uhroidy, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Nova Huta, Prokhody, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Kharkiv region.

Situation by sectors

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. Also, the enemy launched 7 air strikes, using 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 shelling attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka settlements in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to advance once on the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacked 11 times today in the areas of Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack near Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Markove, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times towards Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyno Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of Malinivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoselivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlements of Poltavka and Myrnograd were hit by Russian guided aerial bombs.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and towards Yalta, Komar. Five of the eight offensive actions of the enemy were repelled, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched unguided missiles at Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

