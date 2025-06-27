$41.590.08
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2056 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25641 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25500 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 44970 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45629 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45871 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209778 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137189 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108417 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusives
General Staff: half of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Half of the 69 combat engagements on the frontlines over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy also carried out air strikes and shelling on the border regions of Ukraine.

General Staff: half of today's battles are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Half of the 69 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on June 27, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 69

- reported the General Staff.

The invaders, as indicated, are striking at border settlements with the Russian Federation; artillery shelling affected the settlements of Bohdanove, Chernihiv region; Zarichne, Prohres, Pokrovka, Maryine, Uhroidy, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirky, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Kucherivka, Myropilske, Nova Huta, Prokhody, Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Kharkiv region.

Situation by sectors

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. Also, the enemy launched 7 air strikes, using 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 shelling attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Petropavlivka settlements in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried to advance once on the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor attacked 11 times today in the areas of Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, our defenders successfully stopped an enemy attack near Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attempts to advance near Markove, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops five times towards Oleksandro-Kalynove and Rusyno Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 23 times in the areas of Malinivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoselivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlements of Poltavka and Myrnograd were hit by Russian guided aerial bombs.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and towards Yalta, Komar. Five of the eight offensive actions of the enemy were repelled, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched unguided missiles at Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses27.06.25, 07:26 • 42778 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
