General Staff denies Bezuhla's statement about transferring medics from hospitals to infantry
Stabilization medical centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in combat areas will be reinforced with professional doctors from hospitals. The medics will continue to work in their specialty to save the lives of the military.
Stabilization medical centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the combat zone will be reinforced with professional medics. The General Staff announced this after MP Mariana Bezuhla said that medics from military hospitals were allegedly being transferred to infantry brigades. This was reported by UNN .
In order to maximize the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to reinforce medical services providing medical care to our wounded soldiers in the combat zone with professional medical personnel. In particular, stabilization centers of military units and subdivisions. For this purpose, medical personnel from healthcare institutions (hospital units) of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be involved
The military emphasizes that the reinforcement of units directly engaged in combat operations with professional medical personnel is carried out at the request of the commanders of combat military units.
Military medics are not being “transferred to the infantry” - they will continue to work in their immediate specialty
The agency adds that a doctor cannot be trained in a month, such a specialist must have the appropriate level of education and professional experience. However, today's combat operations are characterized by high intensity, so there is a need for such specialists in combat units.
Combat brigades will continue to be reinforced with professional medical personnel to save the lives and health of our defenders
Earlier, MP Mariana Bezuhla statedthat medics from military hospitals are allegedly being transferred to infantry brigades on the instructions of the General Staff.
She also accused the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, and the Medical Forces Command of incompetent leadership.
In the summer, MP Mariana Bezuhla filed a complaint with the State Bureau of Investigation against the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. She accused him of obstructing her parliamentary activities and violating Article 351 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.