General Staff confirms hit of Saratov refinery

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30903 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72101 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95883 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111912 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121605 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101930 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156339 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101006 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76469 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47397 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101933 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111912 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121605 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156339 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146758 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73970 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101933 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135316 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137202 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165311 views
General Staff confirms hit of Saratov refinery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27714 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Saratov Oil Refinery was hit on the night of February 11. A fire broke out at the facility, which produces fuel for the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the occupiers' oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia, UNN reports.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of February 11, 2025, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, which carries out complex oil processing

- the General Staff reported on social media.

As indicated, the refinery mainly produces gasoline, fuel oil, and diesel fuel. In total, it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products. The company is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, the General Staff noted.

"A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff said.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

