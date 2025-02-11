General Staff confirms hit of Saratov refinery

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the occupiers' oil refinery in the Saratov region of Russia, UNN reports.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, on the night of February 11, 2025, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery, which carries out complex oil processing - the General Staff reported on social media.

As indicated, the refinery mainly produces gasoline, fuel oil, and diesel fuel. In total, it produces more than 20 types of petroleum products. The company is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, the General Staff noted.

"A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff said.

The results of the lesion are being clarified.

"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

