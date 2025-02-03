General Staff confirms damage to Volgograd Refinery and Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Volgograd Oil Refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka) and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, UNN reports.

On the night of February 3, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka) and the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant - the General Staff reported on social media.

Both of these strategic facilities are said to be producers of large quantities of fuel for the Russian occupation army.

According to preliminary data, the General Staff indicates that "at the plant in Volgograd region, in particular, the primary processing units were damaged." At the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, a fire is reportedly "ongoing, and the plant's operation has been suspended.

The results of the damage and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

"Combat work on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

