Refineries and gas plants: Russia reports nighttime drone attacks in a number of regions

The Russian Federation reports a nighttime drone attack in Volgograd and Astrakhan regions, as reported in local telegram channels and media, UNN writes.

A gas processing plant was attacked at night near Astrakhan. According to an eyewitness, as ASTRA points out, the attack was on a Gazprom facility. "The entire plant was evacuated, a drone flew to the plant," the network writes.

In Astrakhan region, drones attempted to strike at fuel and energy facilities, Governor Igor Babushkin confirmed. At least one drone crashed, causing a fire, the official said, without giving details. According to him, no one was injured.

"Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant Attacked. This is one of the key energy facilities of the Russian Federation, which ensures the processing of gas condensate and the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and more. The plant affects the military-industrial complex of Russia, as the fuel and energy sector is the main source of funding for the defense sector," commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram.

An oil refinery in the Volgograd region was hit, according to the region's governor, Andrey Bocharov. He claims that there were fires on the territory of the enterprise, which were quickly extinguished, no one was injured.

Local residents reported at least 10 explosions. Blackouts were reported in several areas. There was probably an attempt to attack a local oil refinery owned by Lukoil, ASTRA notes. And according to Baza, the UAV targeted a plant near Volgograd owned by Lukoil.

"Once again, something is flying at the Volgograd refinery, which is among the top ten leading plants in Russia. It is important that it stops producing gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and supplying the Russian army of criminals," commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Department.

In the morning, restrictions were also reportedly imposed on flights at the airports of Astrakhan, Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk.

The head of the CPD also showed footage of "evacuation from the Orenburg gas processing plant in Russia due to an air threat.

"Orenburg Gas Processing Plant specializes in processing natural gas and gas condensate. Its products include natural gas, elemental sulfur, propane, butane, liquefied gas mixtures and other components used in the petrochemical industry. Liquefied gases can be used in military applications, including the production of fuel, chemical components and materials for military equipment," Kovalenko said.

Also , the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that drones were spotted in the skies over the Caspian Sea. "This morning, unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted over the facilities in Caspian Sea. All necessary measures are being taken to neutralize them. At the moment, no damage or casualties have been reported," he wrote on his telegram channel.

It is also reported that Rosaviation informed that temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced at the airports of Grozny, Makhachkala and Vladikavkaz.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "intercepted" or "destroyed" 70 drones at night. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 27 drones were "destroyed" over the territory of Rostov region, 25 drones over Volgograd region, seven over Astrakhan region, five over Voronezh region, four over Belgorod region, and two over Kursk region.