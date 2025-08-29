$41.260.06
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 4832 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 18882 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 19809 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 29251 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53379 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58628 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 134218 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69259 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78255 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113537 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
752mm
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53388 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on an object in Bryansk region that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a linear production station in the Bryansk region, which pumps diesel fuel for the Russian occupation forces. A fire was recorded at the facility.

General Staff confirmed the hit on an object in Bryansk region that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an important object of the occupiers, which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products - a linear production station in the area of the settlement of Naitopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Another important enemy object, which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products, has been hit. On the night of August 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted complex fire damage on a linear production station in the area of the settlement of Naitopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the station pumps diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, including for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The pumping capacity of this facility is about 10.5 million tons per year.

"The strategic object of the aggressor country was hit by units of missile troops and artillery and Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. A fire was recorded on the territory of the object. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff noted.

"The Defense Forces continue to take effective measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian army, including its logistical capabilities, and to force the invaders to stop the aggressive war against Ukraine. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine