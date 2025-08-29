General Staff confirmed the hit on an object in Bryansk region that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an important object of the occupiers, which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products - a linear production station in the area of the settlement of Naitopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Another important enemy object, which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products, has been hit. On the night of August 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicted complex fire damage on a linear production station in the area of the settlement of Naitopovychi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the station pumps diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, including for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The pumping capacity of this facility is about 10.5 million tons per year.

"The strategic object of the aggressor country was hit by units of missile troops and artillery and Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. A fire was recorded on the territory of the object. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff noted.

"The Defense Forces continue to take effective measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian army, including its logistical capabilities, and to force the invaders to stop the aggressive war against Ukraine. To be continued… Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

