General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

69 battles have taken place at the front today by 4 PM since the beginning of the day, which is almost a quarter more than during the same period the day before, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure on the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, the General Staff reported in its evening summary on October 23, writes UNN.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Starykove, Bobylivka, Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and also in the direction of Bologivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled one attack, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders today repelled four offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and eight more combat engagements are still ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the current day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders tried eight times to advance to the positions of our units near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attempts of the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 16 times during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of other settlements. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sosnivka, Novoiehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Danylivka, Novouspenske, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Stepove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Richne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

