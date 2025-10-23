General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

$41.760.01
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 15056 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White House
11:30 AM • 18556 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 18346 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 29059 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 28233 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25016 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 12313 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasons
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14779 views
October 23, 07:25 AM
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey band
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16373 views
October 23, 07:22 AM
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: details
October 23, 05:57 AM
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions
October 23, 06:17 AM
US blocks Russian energy companies for the first time during Trump's second term: Stefanishyna reveals details
October 23, 06:25 AM
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia direction
October 23, 07:53 AM
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
12:24 PM
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumn
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 25018 views
October 23, 07:21 AM
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference League
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Musician
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
China
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photos
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he said
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - Media
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Film
Financial Times

General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

69 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, almost a quarter more than the day before. The enemy is more actively advancing in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, with battles continuing in the South-Slobozhanskyi, Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions.

General Staff: 69 battles already on the front, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

69 battles have taken place at the front today by 4 PM since the beginning of the day, which is almost a quarter more than during the same period the day before, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure on the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, the General Staff reported in its evening summary on October 23, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 69 combat engagements have occurred at the front

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Starykove, Bobylivka, Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times. The enemy also launched five air strikes, using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 104 shellings, two of which were from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and also in the direction of Bologivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions three times during the day in the areas of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Petropavlivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled one attack, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders today repelled four offensive actions of the invading army in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Shandryholove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks, and eight more combat engagements are still ongoing. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the current day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders tried eight times to advance to the positions of our units near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces successfully stopped all attempts of the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 16 times during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of other settlements. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Sosnivka, Novoiehorivka, Orestopil, Pavlivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Danylivka, Novouspenske, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Stepove. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Richne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

General Staff confirms damage to Ryazan oil refinery and enemy ammunition depot in Belgorod region23.10.25, 14:30 • 1848 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine