General Staff: 130 combat engagements took place at the front

Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 63835 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 69772 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 44617 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 58456 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120055 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 65771 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154241 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150989 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131395 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured Ukrainians
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 63836 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 69772 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120055 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
General Staff: 130 combat engagements took place at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On August 1, 2025, 130 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy carried out 49 air strikes and used 1394 kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attacks and exhausting the potential of the occupiers.

General Staff: 130 combat engagements took place at the front

Since the beginning of Friday, August 1, 130 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 1, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 130 combat engagements took place on the front.

The enemy launched 49 air strikes, used 82 guided aerial bombs, used 1,394 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out about four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing.

The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, carried out 268 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

- the report says.

The enemy attacked three times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamyanka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assaults by enemy troops in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Vyimka.

On August 1, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders five times today near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 48 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razyne, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut. The battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 112 and wounded 49 occupiers in this direction; destroyed three vehicles, three motorcycles, 22 UAVs, and shelters for personnel; in addition, a vehicle, a UAV control point, and an enemy artillery system were damaged.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Pidddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, units of the invaders made seven futile attempts to advance.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipole direction.

Recall

President Zelenskyy calls on Russia for a meeting at the leadership level to end the war. Ukraine is ready for negotiations at any moment, if it is not an attempt to buy time.

Vita Zelenetska

