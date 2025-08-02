General Staff: 130 combat engagements took place at the front

Since the beginning of Friday, August 1, 130 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated August 1, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 130 combat engagements took place on the front.

The enemy launched 49 air strikes, used 82 guided aerial bombs, used 1,394 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out about four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one of which is still ongoing.

The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 21 guided bombs, carried out 268 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems. - the report says.

The enemy attacked three times in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, in the areas of Krasne Pershe and Kamyanka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Dibrova. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six assaults by enemy troops in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, and towards Vyimka.

On August 1, our troops repelled two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders five times today near the settlements of Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 48 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Mayak, Razyne, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Lysivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Zelenyi Kut. The battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 112 and wounded 49 occupiers in this direction; destroyed three vehicles, three motorcycles, 22 UAVs, and shelters for personnel; in addition, a vehicle, a UAV control point, and an enemy artillery system were damaged. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Pidddubne, Tovste, Maliivka, Voskresenka, and Novopil. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of Kamyanske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, units of the invaders made seven futile attempts to advance.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipole direction.

