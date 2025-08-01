Evacuation from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia significantly increased due to approaching front - UZ

In July, the number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast tripled and almost doubled from Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is happening due to the approaching front line, writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Unfortunately, the front continues to move towards peaceful cities, so the number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk region (three times compared to June) and Zaporizhzhia (almost twice) has increased. The main directions remain unchanged - from the frontline regions to western Ukraine - the message says.

It is noted that the key regions for evacuation are:

• Dnipropetrovsk region

• Zaporizhzhia

• Kharkiv region

• Sumy region

• Kherson region

It is noted that most of the passengers on these flights are the most vulnerable groups: people with disabilities, the elderly, families with children, with animals, and other social categories. In total, 1239 people were evacuated from the frontline regions in July.

Addition

During the evacuation from Pokrovsk, an enemy drone tried to attack the crew of the "white angel". The police managed to shoot it down in time with a special rifle.