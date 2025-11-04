Gender audit and the first harassment case discussed: Deputy Prosecutor General met with UN Women Representative in Ukraine

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko held a working meeting with UN Women Representative in Ukraine Sabine Freizer Gunes and the "Women, Peace and Security" program team. They discussed the results of the first gender audit in the history of prosecutor's offices and the first criminal proceeding in Ukraine regarding systemic harassment, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, during the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the first gender audit in the history of prosecutor's offices, which was conducted by UN Women in 2023–2024. Its conclusions and recommendations became the basis for updating internal policies and were integrated into the Prosecutor's Office Development Strategy for 2025–2028, approved by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Mariia Vdovychenko noted that the audit allowed for a new approach to building the management system in prosecutor's offices with an emphasis on equal opportunities, non-discrimination, and a comfortable working environment. In particular, a Barrier-Free Space Policy was developed and implemented, certain regulatory documents were updated, and mechanisms for preventing and responding to cases of discrimination or sexual harassment were created.

Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General

As a result, these measures increased employees' awareness of equality principles and laid the groundwork for further adaptation of internal processes to European standards.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to cooperation in combating gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence. The Prosecutor's Office is working on implementing unified, human-centered standards for victim support, which include confidentiality, protection of their rights, and comprehensive support.

Mariia Vdovychenko also reported on the first criminal proceeding in Ukraine regarding systemic harassment, which has reached the stage of notifying the former director of the "Molodyy Theater" of suspicion. He is accused of systematic sexual crimes against female students, some of whom were minors. All procedural actions are carried out with full protection of the victims from re-traumatization.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

At the end of the meeting, the participants discussed further steps, identified opportunities for expanding cooperation, and agreed on priorities for the near future.