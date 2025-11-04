ukenru
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13928 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32236 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21372 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75371 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45713 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43341 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35075 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51097 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18729 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Gender audit and the first harassment case discussed: Deputy Prosecutor General met with UN Women Representative in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko met with UN Women Representative in Ukraine Sabine Freizer Gunes. They discussed the results of the first gender audit in prosecutor's offices and Ukraine's first criminal proceeding on systemic harassment.

Gender audit and the first harassment case discussed: Deputy Prosecutor General met with UN Women Representative in Ukraine

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko held a working meeting with UN Women Representative in Ukraine Sabine Freizer Gunes and the "Women, Peace and Security" program team. They discussed the results of the first gender audit in the history of prosecutor's offices and the first criminal proceeding in Ukraine regarding systemic harassment, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, during the meeting, the parties discussed the results of the first gender audit in the history of prosecutor's offices, which was conducted by UN Women in 2023–2024. Its conclusions and recommendations became the basis for updating internal policies and were integrated into the Prosecutor's Office Development Strategy for 2025–2028, approved by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Mariia Vdovychenko noted that the audit allowed for a new approach to building the management system in prosecutor's offices with an emphasis on equal opportunities, non-discrimination, and a comfortable working environment. In particular, a Barrier-Free Space Policy was developed and implemented, certain regulatory documents were updated, and mechanisms for preventing and responding to cases of discrimination or sexual harassment were created.

Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General22.10.25, 18:19 • 23700 views

As a result, these measures increased employees' awareness of equality principles and laid the groundwork for further adaptation of internal processes to European standards.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to cooperation in combating gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence. The Prosecutor's Office is working on implementing unified, human-centered standards for victim support, which include confidentiality, protection of their rights, and comprehensive support.

Additionally

Mariia Vdovychenko also reported on the first criminal proceeding in Ukraine regarding systemic harassment, which has reached the stage of notifying the former director of the "Molodyy Theater" of suspicion. He is accused of systematic sexual crimes against female students, some of whom were minors. All procedural actions are carried out with full protection of the victims from re-traumatization.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office22.10.25, 16:41 • 2656 views

At the end of the meeting, the participants discussed further steps, identified opportunities for expanding cooperation, and agreed on priorities for the near future.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko