Gaza turns into a dangerous zone due to piles of garbage and sewage

Piles of garbage and sewage flows have turned devastated Gaza into a dangerous area for living – humanitarian services warn of health risks for more than two million people. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

After Israel's devastating military campaign, Gaza found itself amidst rotting piles of garbage, destroyed sewage systems, and a suffocating stench. The waste collection system is practically non-functional: garbage collection stopped at the beginning of the war, and attempts at partial restoration do not cover the scale of the problem.

I don't smell fresh air. There's a bad smell in my tent. I can't sleep. My children wake up in the morning coughing – said Khan Yunis resident Mahmoud Abu Reida, whose family lives next to an overflowing container.

UNDP officials estimate that over two million tons of untreated waste have accumulated across Gaza, and the three main landfills remain inaccessible due to fighting.

The scale of the waste problem in Gaza is enormous – said Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UNDP office in the sector.

Doctors are recording a sharp increase in skin and intestinal diseases among residents.

Skin diseases have spread significantly due to overcrowded tents, and the tents are located next to landfills – said Sami Abu Taha, a dermatologist at a field hospital in Khan Yunis.

The destroyed sewage infrastructure and lack of clean water only deepen the environmental crisis, which, according to experts, could turn into a massive sanitary catastrophe.

