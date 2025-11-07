ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 26702 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Gaza turns into a dangerous zone due to piles of garbage and sewage

Kyiv • UNN

Piles of garbage have turned Gaza into a dangerous living zone, with humanitarian services warning of health risks for over two million people. Following Israel's military campaign, the waste disposal system is virtually non-functional, with over two million tons of untreated waste accumulated.

Gaza turns into a dangerous zone due to piles of garbage and sewage
Photo: Reuters

Piles of garbage and sewage flows have turned devastated Gaza into a dangerous area for living – humanitarian services warn of health risks for more than two million people. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details 

After Israel's devastating military campaign, Gaza found itself amidst rotting piles of garbage, destroyed sewage systems, and a suffocating stench. The waste collection system is practically non-functional: garbage collection stopped at the beginning of the war, and attempts at partial restoration do not cover the scale of the problem.

I don't smell fresh air. There's a bad smell in my tent. I can't sleep. My children wake up in the morning coughing 

– said Khan Yunis resident Mahmoud Abu Reida, whose family lives next to an overflowing container.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

UNDP officials estimate that over two million tons of untreated waste have accumulated across Gaza, and the three main landfills remain inaccessible due to fighting.

The scale of the waste problem in Gaza is enormous 

– said Alessandro Mrakic, head of the UNDP office in the sector.

Doctors are recording a sharp increase in skin and intestinal diseases among residents.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Skin diseases have spread significantly due to overcrowded tents, and the tents are located next to landfills 

– said Sami Abu Taha, a dermatologist at a field hospital in Khan Yunis.

The destroyed sewage infrastructure and lack of clean water only deepen the environmental crisis, which, according to experts, could turn into a massive sanitary catastrophe.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
Reuters
United States