Gaza turns into a dangerous zone due to piles of garbage and sewage
Kyiv • UNN
Piles of garbage have turned Gaza into a dangerous living zone, with humanitarian services warning of health risks for over two million people. Following Israel's military campaign, the waste disposal system is virtually non-functional, with over two million tons of untreated waste accumulated.
Piles of garbage and sewage flows have turned devastated Gaza into a dangerous area for living – humanitarian services warn of health risks for more than two million people. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
After Israel's devastating military campaign, Gaza found itself amidst rotting piles of garbage, destroyed sewage systems, and a suffocating stench. The waste collection system is practically non-functional: garbage collection stopped at the beginning of the war, and attempts at partial restoration do not cover the scale of the problem.
I don't smell fresh air. There's a bad smell in my tent. I can't sleep. My children wake up in the morning coughing
UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza06.11.25, 22:15 • 3298 views
UNDP officials estimate that over two million tons of untreated waste have accumulated across Gaza, and the three main landfills remain inaccessible due to fighting.
The scale of the waste problem in Gaza is enormous
Doctors are recording a sharp increase in skin and intestinal diseases among residents.
Skin diseases have spread significantly due to overcrowded tents, and the tents are located next to landfills
The destroyed sewage infrastructure and lack of clean water only deepen the environmental crisis, which, according to experts, could turn into a massive sanitary catastrophe.
US circulates draft resolution on security forces in Gaza in UN Security Council - Axios04.11.25, 11:50 • 2656 views