Volodymyr Saldo, the Gauleiter who created an occupation battalion on the left bank of Kherson region, has been served with a new notice of suspicion, the Security Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police have documented new crimes committed by the traitor Volodymyr Saldo, the head of the Russian occupation administration on the left bank of Kherson region. The Gauleiter is helping the Rashists build up the enemy's armed group in the southern region. As established by the SBU counterintelligence, Saldo organized the creation of a so-called "volunteer battalion" in support of the aggressor country. - reported the SBU.

To this end, according to the SBU, in August 2023, he signed an "order" providing for the financing of the occupation formation and the quartering of its participants in the buildings of seized health resorts.

Subsequently, Saldo reportedly initiated a recruitment information campaign for the newly formed group through media resources controlled by Russia.

In addition, the special service noted, the Gauleiter used his own Telegram channel to call on local residents to join the battalion.

After the command staff of the enemy unit was formed, it was transferred under the command of the aggressor country's Southern Military District to participate in combat operations against the Defense Forces.

The SBU also indicated that the traitor actively participated in organizing the purchase of military equipment, provisions, medicines, and machinery for the needs of the occupation battalion.

Saldo has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creation of armed formations not provided for by law or participation in their activities).

Also, 11 representatives of the enemy group's command received in absentia suspicion for treason and collaborationist activities.

Since the perpetrators are in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.

