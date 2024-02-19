Archimandrite of the UOC (MP) from Kherson is served with a notice of suspicion of high treason

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88362 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108927 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151706 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155639 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251584 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174456 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165665 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226561 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36481 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70712 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38608 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32085 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226561 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88362 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114061 views
Actual
Archimandrite of the UOC (MP) from Kherson is served with a notice of suspicion of high treason

Archimandrite of the UOC (MP) from Kherson is served with a notice of suspicion of high treason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24298 views

The Archimandrite from Kherson, who blessed the fake Russian referendum, was notified of suspicion of treason for aiding the aggressor state.

In Kherson, the sanctioned rector of the Holy Assumption Cathedral, Oleksiy, was notified of suspicion of treason and aiding the aggressor state, who blessed the balance sheet for the fake referendum in Russia. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

The Security Service has collected evidence of high treason on the part of Oleksiy, the former rector of one of the cathedrals of the Kherson Diocese of the UOC (MP), who is hiding in the left bank of the region. After the seizure of the regional center, he supported the Russian invaders and joined the inner circle of the Saldo governor, becoming his confessor,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the archimandrite regularly invited him to worship in the church, and during his sermons he blessed the illegal referendum of the Russian Federation on the "accession" of Kherson region to the aggressor country.

In addition, the defendant personally appealed to Moscow Patriarch Kirill with a request to include the local cathedral in the parish of the Russian Orthodox Church. In return for the cleric's defection to the occupiers, they gave his cathedral the occupied territories of Ukrtelecom and local businessmen in the central part of Kherson. At the same time, on September 30, 2022, the traitor was invited to St. George's Hall of the Kremlin to participate in the "ceremony of inclusion" of the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine in the Russian Federation.

During the liberation of Kherson, the cleric fled with the Russian invaders to the left-bank part of the southern region.

Addition

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: ч. 2 Art. 111 (high treason); Art. 1 Art. 111-2 (aiding the aggressor state).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring the offender to justice for the crimes committed.

Recall

Russian Orthodoxy seized churches in the Russian-occupied left bank of Kherson due to the alleged inability of Metropolitan John to manage them. They appointed Bishop Oleksiy as the head of the new diocese.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising