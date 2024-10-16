Gasoline tanker explosion kills more than 90 people in Nigeria
In Nigeria, a tanker truck explosion killed at least 95 people and injured 50 others. The tragedy occurred in the city of Majia when the driver tried to avoid another truck.
The accident occurred when the driver of a tanker truck tried to pass another truck on the road from the city of Port Harcourt in the southern state of Rivers.
Writes UNN with reference to Agenzia Fides.
In Nigeria, at least 95 people were killed in a tanker explosion. The tragedy occurred around midnight on October 15 in the city of Majia, Jigawa State, north-central Nigeria. It is also noted that at least 50 people were injured as a result of the incident.
According to a brief statement by Jigawa State Police spokesman Lawal Sheesu Adams, the accident occurred as the truck was traveling from Port Harcourt in the southern state of Rivers to Nguru in Yobe State (north of the country).
The driver of the tanker truck was trying to avoid another truck, but he skidded and lost control. After that, the tanker truck broke away from the tractor, causing a fuel leak. Local residents were the first to arrive at the scene and tried to extinguish the fire with buckets and canisters. They failed to prevent the explosion and the tanker burst into flames. The fire lasted for at least two hours.
