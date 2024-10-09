Floods in Niger claim 339 lives, displacing more than 1.1 million people

Floods caused by intense rains have caused 339 deaths and displaced more than 1.1 million people in Niger since June, and have also caused devastating damage to critical resources, cultural sites and schools in the Sahelian country, UNN reports with reference to France 24.

As of September 23, floods in Niger have affected more than 1.1 million people, killing 339 and injuring 383 others, state news agency ANP reported on Tuesday, citing the country's civil defense agency.

Niger's interior minister said last month that at least 273 people have been killed and more than 700,000 affected as extreme weather conditions hit the Sahelian country.

Areas across the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people were killed.

The floods also resulted in "heavy losses" of equipment, livestock, and food.

The historic mosque in the second largest city of the Muslim country, Zinder, built in the middle of the XIX century, was destroyed.

According to the National Meteorological Agency, some parts of the country recorded 200 percent more rainfall than in previous years.

Due to the damage to schools and the number of displaced families, the government postponed the start of the school year to the end of October.

Normally, the rainy season in Niger, which lasts from June to September, often leads to severe consequences: in 2022, 195 people died.

Scientists have long warned that climate change caused by fossil fuel emissions is making extreme weather events such as floods more frequent, intense, and long-lasting.

