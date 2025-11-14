Gasoline prices in Russia fell by 0.2% after drone attacks on refineries - Bloomberg

In Russia, gasoline prices have fallen for the first time in more than a year due to intensive Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Average retail gasoline prices across the country fell by 0.2% to 65.34 rubles ($0.80) per liter between November 6 and 10, compared to the period from October 28 to November 5. Six out of eight Russian federal districts - from the Black Sea coast to Siberia - recorded price decreases. In two other federal districts, prices rose, but at a slower pace.

As Bloomberg notes, this drop is due to a seasonal decrease in demand and some resumption of operations at oil refineries, as several Russian fuel producers have completed maintenance or repaired damage after Ukrainian drone attacks.

Recall

On November 13, explosions occurred in the city of Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. An atmospheric-vacuum oil distillation unit was damaged.