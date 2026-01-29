Gas supply to Ukrainians is ensured despite Russian attacks, imports are sufficient - Zelenskyy

$42.770.19
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova
01:24 PM • 1984 views
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 4844 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 11280 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 11361 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 10729 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 13993 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 24693 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 11066 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13456 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 21419 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 20360 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 23076 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 23304 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 18273 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 57830 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 86547 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 110000 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 88814 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 108003 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 21123 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 47681 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 45444 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 51780 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 54185 views
Gas supply to Ukrainians is ensured despite Russian attacks, imports are sufficient - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine ensures reliable gas supply, imports sufficient volumes, and diversifies supplies. This is happening despite Russian attacks on oil and gas infrastructure.

For Ukrainians, "despite all challenges" amid Russian attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, reliable gas supply is ensured, sufficient volumes are being imported, and supply diversification is in place, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"A meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky. First of all, we discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure and the process of restoring gas infrastructure facilities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude "to all our repair crews, to every company specialist for their virtually round-the-clock work and real results."

We ensure reliable gas supply for Ukrainians despite all challenges. We continue to import sufficient volumes. We have significantly diversified supply channels. It is also important to ensure the restoration and replacement of equipment - all relevant instructions are in place. Thank you to all our partners who support and help

- Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that yesterday another agreement was signed with the European Investment Bank for 50 million euros, "and it is the EIB and EBRD that provide the main volume of financial support."

"Serhiy Koretsky also reported on the implementation of long-term agreements with partners in Europe, as well as on some strategic development projects in the oil and gas sector. Naftogaz also imports more than 50% of its own electricity consumption, thereby helping the entire system. Thank you!" - the President stated.

Ukraine and Poland agreed to increase gas import capabilities from February - Shmyhal27.01.26, 15:12 • 2227 views

Julia Shramko

