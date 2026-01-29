Gas supply to Ukrainians is ensured despite Russian attacks, imports are sufficient - Zelenskyy

For Ukrainians, "despite all challenges" amid Russian attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, reliable gas supply is ensured, sufficient volumes are being imported, and supply diversification is in place, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, writes UNN.

"A meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky. First of all, we discussed the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure and the process of restoring gas infrastructure facilities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude "to all our repair crews, to every company specialist for their virtually round-the-clock work and real results."

We ensure reliable gas supply for Ukrainians despite all challenges. We continue to import sufficient volumes. We have significantly diversified supply channels. It is also important to ensure the restoration and replacement of equipment - all relevant instructions are in place. Thank you to all our partners who support and help - Zelenskyy noted.

He reported that yesterday another agreement was signed with the European Investment Bank for 50 million euros, "and it is the EIB and EBRD that provide the main volume of financial support."

"Serhiy Koretsky also reported on the implementation of long-term agreements with partners in Europe, as well as on some strategic development projects in the oil and gas sector. Naftogaz also imports more than 50% of its own electricity consumption, thereby helping the entire system. Thank you!" - the President stated.

