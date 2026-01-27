Ukraine and Poland agreed to increase gas import capabilities from February - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to increase gas import capacities by 20% from February, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Poland's GTS operator Gaz-System and "GTS Operator of Ukraine" have agreed on a phased increase in throughput capacity for gas imports from Poland to Ukraine starting from February 2026. By the end of April, the capacity of this direction will increase from 15.3 million cubic meters to 18.4 million cubic meters per day. - Shmyhal reported.

The minister called this "an important agreement to ensure stable heat supply to Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure."

"Increasing import capacities is part of systemic work to strengthen Ukraine's energy security and diversify gas supply routes. The Polish direction provides access to various gas sources and remains one of the key ones for imports. In 2025, 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied through Poland - more than 30% of the total import volume, including about 600 million cubic meters of American LNG," Shmyhal said.

