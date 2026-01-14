Gas cylinder explodes in an apartment in Kyiv region, two people suffer burns

In the Kyiv region, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the fifth floor, injuring two people, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

The police received a report from a passerby that an explosion occurred in an apartment on the fifth floor in the city of Slavutych.

Police officers preliminarily established that the residents of the apartment were cooking using a tourist gas cylinder, which caused the explosion.

A 38-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman sustained thermal burns to their hands and head.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident. After the necessary measures are taken, the event will be given a legal qualification.

