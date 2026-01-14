$43.180.08
05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Gas cylinder explodes in an apartment in Kyiv region, two people suffer burns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

A tourist gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the fifth floor in the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region. A 38-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman sustained thermal burns to their hands and head.

In the Kyiv region, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the fifth floor, injuring two people, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

The police received a report from a passerby that an explosion occurred in an apartment on the fifth floor in the city of Slavutych.

Police officers preliminarily established that the residents of the apartment were cooking using a tourist gas cylinder, which caused the explosion. 

A 38-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman sustained thermal burns to their hands and head.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident. After the necessary measures are taken, the event will be given a legal qualification.

Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment14.01.26, 17:34 • 3404 views

Antonina Tumanova

