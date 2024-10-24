Gardens and greenhouses worth almost UAH 87 million: how many companies in Kyiv region received grants to develop their business
As part of the eRobota program, 19 companies in Kyiv Oblast received grants to create gardens and greenhouses covering 35.16 hectares. 10 companies received UAH 42.4 million for gardening, and 9 companies received UAH 44.5 million for greenhouses.
As part of the eRobot program, 19 companies in Kyiv region received grants to create gardens and greenhouses with a total area of 35.16 hectares. The total amount of grants is UAH 86.9 million, which is distributed between horticulture and greenhouse farms. This was reported by the Department of Agricultural Development of the Kyiv RSA, UNN reports.
In particular, 10 companies specializing in horticulture received grants worth UAH 42.4 million. Another 9 agricultural enterprises received grants of UAH 44.5 million to build greenhouses.
The total area of the applicants for the establishment of gardens and greenhouses is 35.16 hectares, as indicated in the RMA.
In particular, the following crops will be grown there:
- vegetables and vegetable seedlings;
- fruit and berry crops;
- hazelnuts and walnuts;
- apple trees;
- garden strawberries.
