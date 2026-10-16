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G7 countries will allocate €260 million for the restoration of the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4716 views

G7 countries plan to allocate €260 million for repairs to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s confinement structure, damaged by a Russian strike. The total need is at least €500 million.

G7 countries will allocate €260 million for the restoration of the protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

The countries of the "Group of Seven" have announced their intention to allocate 260 million euros for the repair of the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, restoring the protective structure is an important step toward ensuring nuclear safety at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The total cost of the necessary work is estimated at no less than 500 million euros.

Thus, the funding announced by the G7 will cover slightly more than half of the required amount. At least 240 million euros more must be raised for the full restoration of the confinement structure.

Where they plan to find the remaining funds

Shmyhal thanked France and Minister Roland Lescure personally for their leading role in securing international support, as well as the G7 countries for their willingness to finance the restoration of the facility.

Ukraine is preparing Chernobyl for another attempted invasion by Russia – Spiegel10.08.26, 15:56 • 30252 views

Ukraine expects to obtain the remaining funds needed during a special donor conference in Paris. The event will be co-chaired by Ukraine, France and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The restoration of the confinement structure is intended to ensure an adequate level of protection for the destroyed Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant following the damage caused by the Russian strike.

A local ceasefire has taken effect near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA16.10.26, 22:50 • 9272 views

Stepan Haftko

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