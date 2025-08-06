G7 Ambassadors Welcome Tsivinsky's Appointment as BEB Director

Ambassadors of the G7 countries welcomed the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the G7 ambassadors, reports UNN.

We congratulate Oleksandr Tsyvinsky on his appointment as director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. This is an important step by the Cabinet of Ministers in support of transparent and accountable leadership, which strengthens the institution and contributes to improving the business climate in Ukraine. - stated in the message on the X page.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

Today, the government decided to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. After the decision of the competition commission, due diligence and polygraph testing - there are no reservations regarding his candidacy. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the government now expects "renewal of the Bureau's work, strengthening of the institution and achieving a significant level of trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs."

It is important that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadow schemes and that businesses can count on respect from the state. - Svyrydenko emphasized.

On July 31, Tsyvinsky stated that the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to him that there were no grounds for his non-appointment to the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.