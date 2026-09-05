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G7 ambassadors discussed Ukraine’s financial needs and key reforms with the IMF mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

G7 ambassadors met with the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray. They discussed Ukraine’s economic outlook, financial needs, and key reforms.

G7 ambassadors discussed Ukraine’s financial needs and key reforms with the IMF mission

The ambassadors of the countries of the "Group of Seven" held a meeting with the International Monetary Fund mission led by Gavin Gray, during which they discussed Ukraine’s economic prospects, macroeconomic reforms, and the state’s financial needs. The G7 ambassadors in Ukraine reported this in a post on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

G7 representatives reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of continuing reforms.

According to the ambassadors, the key priorities remain reforms that promote Ukraine’s financial stability and bring the country closer to the principles of the European Union.

The meeting took place as part of the work of the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray, which is holding consultations on the state of the Ukrainian economy and its financial needs.

Finance Minister Marchenko warned of Ukraine’s most difficult budget situation since the start of the war ahead of a "very difficult winter" - media04.09.26, 13:26 • 3046 views

Stepan Haftko

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