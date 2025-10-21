$41.760.03
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
05:01 PM • 11159 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
02:07 PM • 21542 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 32791 views
Supporter of the "Kharkiv Spring" with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological University
October 21, 12:57 PM • 21313 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 21660 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 23052 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 22335 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 21153 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19792 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Fundraising for the "Flamingo" missile, named "A Gift for Putin," has begun in the Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Czech volunteers have launched a fundraiser to purchase a Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile, which they plan to transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fundraising for the "Flamingo" missile, named "A Gift for Putin," has begun in the Czech Republic

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) announced on October 21 a fundraising campaign to purchase a Ukrainian Flamingo ballistic missile. Volunteers say that the manufacturer, Fire Point, has allowed the purchase, and the missile's cost is estimated at almost $600,000. This was reported on the initiative's website, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the Czech volunteer group Darek pro Putina launched a public fundraising campaign to purchase a Ukrainian Flamingo ballistic missile. The organizers announced that the missile's developer, Fire Point, confirmed the possibility of acquisition. The estimated price of one munition is about $600,000.

The volunteers explained that after the payment is completed, the missile will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will determine the time and target of its use.

After payment, the missile will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will decide when to use it and determine its target. Perhaps soon we will find out where it landed.

– stated the initiators of the fundraiser.

After the purchase, the team plans to name the missile DANA 1 – in honor of Dana Drábová, a well-known Czech politician and physicist who passed away in early October. The initiative has already called on concerned citizens to join the fundraiser for the fastest possible payment and transfer of weapons to Ukrainian forces.

Part. The Czech Republic will build and donate a modern satellite to Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine