Fundraising for the "Flamingo" missile, named "A Gift for Putin," has begun in the Czech Republic

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (A Gift for Putin) announced on October 21 a fundraising campaign to purchase a Ukrainian Flamingo ballistic missile. Volunteers say that the manufacturer, Fire Point, has allowed the purchase, and the missile's cost is estimated at almost $600,000. This was reported on the initiative's website, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the Czech volunteer group Darek pro Putina launched a public fundraising campaign to purchase a Ukrainian Flamingo ballistic missile. The organizers announced that the missile's developer, Fire Point, confirmed the possibility of acquisition. The estimated price of one munition is about $600,000.

The volunteers explained that after the payment is completed, the missile will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will determine the time and target of its use.

After payment, the missile will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They will decide when to use it and determine its target. Perhaps soon we will find out where it landed.

– stated the initiators of the fundraiser.

After the purchase, the team plans to name the missile DANA 1 – in honor of Dana Drábová, a well-known Czech politician and physicist who passed away in early October. The initiative has already called on concerned citizens to join the fundraiser for the fastest possible payment and transfer of weapons to Ukrainian forces.

