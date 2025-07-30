Fukushima under threat again: 4,000 NPP workers evacuated in Japan due to tsunami threat

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 41320 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 36622 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 71221 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 79760 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 65793 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 72731 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 126884 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53226 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 71232 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66522 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.9m/s
85%
745mm
Popular news
In Geneva, a number of speakers from various countries boycotted the speech of the head of the Russian Federation Council, MatviyenkoVideoJuly 30, 05:02 PM • 6194 views
Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of PakistanJuly 30, 05:03 PM • 6368 views
Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy droneVideoJuly 30, 05:16 PM • 3466 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capital08:22 PM • 9982 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district09:41 PM • 4676 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 41320 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 55084 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 98002 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 142578 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 126884 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ali Khamenei
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 41795 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 131153 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 191889 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 240436 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 173456 views
Actual
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News
Brent Crude
WhatsApp

Fukushima under threat again: 4,000 NPP workers evacuated in Japan due to tsunami threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3122 views

Due to a powerful earthquake off the coast of Russia and a tsunami warning, 4,000 workers of the Fukushima-1 NPP have been evacuated. No damage was found at the facility, but this is a reminder of the 2011 tragedy.

Fukushima under threat again: 4,000 NPP workers evacuated in Japan due to tsunami threat

Against the backdrop of a powerful earthquake off the coast of Russia and a tsunami warning across the Pacific Ocean, 4,000 workers were evacuated from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in Japan. According to the operator, no damage was found at the facility, but for many Japanese, this is an alarming reminder of the 2011 tragedy, when a tsunami caused one of the largest nuclear accidents in the world.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Wednesday, the operator of Japan's Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant stated that "all 4,000 of its employees have been evacuated," adding that "no 'anomalies' have been detected."

The cause was a powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake that occurred off Russia's Far Eastern coast, prompting a storm warning across the Pacific Ocean.

Addition

For residents of Fukushima Prefecture, the new tsunami warning was a painful reminder of the 2011 tragedy - one of the worst nuclear disasters in world history, the publication writes. At that time, Japan was shaken by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, and a powerful tsunami claimed more than 18,000 lives. 

Waves flooded the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, disabled emergency generators, and caused reactors to overheat. This led to a massive radiation leak, the consequences of which are still felt.

More than 14 years have passed, but hundreds of tons of hazardous materials still remain at the facility, and disputes over the safety and future of the plant continue. 

What happened at the Fukushima nuclear facility on March 11, 2011

Japan experienced the most powerful earthquake in its history, which occurred off the coast of Sendai, just 97 kilometers from the Fukushima-1 NPP. The earthquake and the resulting tsunami damaged critical systems of the plant.

Due to the failure of cooling systems, three nuclear reactors melted down. Powerful hydrogen explosions destroyed the reactor casings, and radioactive substances began to leak into the atmosphere and the Pacific Ocean.

The disaster forced authorities to evacuate more than 150,000 people. A 30-kilometer exclusion zone was created, where it is still forbidden to return due to high radiation levels.

More than ten years have passed, but the consequences of the tragedy remain noticeable: abandoned homes, devastated streets, and empty shops - a sad reminder of one of the largest man-made accidents in the world.

Earlier, UNN wrote that an 8.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the port of Severo-Kurilsk. Tsunami warnings have been issued for the USA, Japan, Canada, and South America. 

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
South America
Canada
Japan
United States