Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 88909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100499 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108436 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111284 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131941 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103808 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135598 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103789 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113444 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119882 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114606 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36332 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33576 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 88909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167328 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157058 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28273 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114606 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119882 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140365 views
Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research

Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38116 views

On the Black Sea coast in the Katranka area, fuel oil-like stains were found over a length of 1.5 km. Experts took samples for investigation and contacted the relevant services to localize the pollution.

In Odesa region, specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate inspected the site where spots of unknown origin were found on the soil, and samples were taken for research, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of the Environment.

Details

On the Black Sea coast, in the Katranka recreational area (Lyman community, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district), spots similar to fuel oil were found. 

 Along the coastal strip, black substance centers were found in the form of clots 0.5-5 cm in size, which resemble oil products in appearance.

"The width of the pollution line on the Black Sea coast is 1.5-2 meters, and its length is about 1.5 km. The specified line of pollution is located at a distance of 24 meters from the sea," the statement said.

For analysis, experts took samples of sea water and soil.

The research will be carried out at the Inspectorate's Instrumentation and Laboratory Control Department and at the Ukrainian Scientific Center for Marine Ecology.

Possible threats

"To prevent an emergency related to the possible ingress of fuel oil into the coastal waters of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ministry of Environment has appealed to the Ministry of Defense, the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" to assist in identifying the spread of fuel oil in the Black Sea, as well as taking measures to localize the pollution," the statement said.

The Shipping Administration confirmed the possibility of engaging specialized vessels to collect oil products.

Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Odesa region's shores after accident - scientist24.01.25, 12:37 • 25024 views

Recall

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait, causing a significant amount of fuel oil to enter the sea. 

Experts warn that fuel oil clots can settle to the bottom of the shelf, posing potential threats to the ecosystem of the northwestern Black Sea.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of recording this case in order to assess the consequences and submit materials to international courts for compensation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

