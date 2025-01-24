Fuel oil on the shores of Odesa region: experts took samples for research

In Odesa region, specialists of the State Environmental Inspectorate inspected the site where spots of unknown origin were found on the soil, and samples were taken for research, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of the Environment.

Details

On the Black Sea coast, in the Katranka recreational area (Lyman community, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district), spots similar to fuel oil were found.

Along the coastal strip, black substance centers were found in the form of clots 0.5-5 cm in size, which resemble oil products in appearance.

"The width of the pollution line on the Black Sea coast is 1.5-2 meters, and its length is about 1.5 km. The specified line of pollution is located at a distance of 24 meters from the sea," the statement said.

For analysis, experts took samples of sea water and soil.

The research will be carried out at the Inspectorate's Instrumentation and Laboratory Control Department and at the Ukrainian Scientific Center for Marine Ecology.

Possible threats

"To prevent an emergency related to the possible ingress of fuel oil into the coastal waters of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ministry of Environment has appealed to the Ministry of Defense, the State Service of Maritime and Inland Water Transport and the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" to assist in identifying the spread of fuel oil in the Black Sea, as well as taking measures to localize the pollution," the statement said.

The Shipping Administration confirmed the possibility of engaging specialized vessels to collect oil products.

Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Odesa region's shores after accident - scientist

Recall

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait, causing a significant amount of fuel oil to enter the sea.

Experts warn that fuel oil clots can settle to the bottom of the shelf, posing potential threats to the ecosystem of the northwestern Black Sea.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of recording this case in order to assess the consequences and submit materials to international courts for compensation.