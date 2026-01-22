$43.180.08
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Hryhoriy Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 2814 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 7386 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 11825 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 23820 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 13969 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14940 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17387 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21739 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28089 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Fuel market in Ukraine is supplied with necessary resources - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated that the fuel market in Ukraine is stable and fully supplied. Since the beginning of the year, over 344 thousand tons of fuel have been imported thanks to the diversification of supply routes.

Fuel market in Ukraine is supplied with necessary resources - Ministry of Energy

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated that the fuel market in Ukraine is functioning stably and is fully supplied with the necessary resources. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the diversification of supply routes has ensured stable and regular logistics of light oil products for the continuous provision of consumer needs.

"Traditionally, January is a period of low seasonal consumption. However, current realities, in particular the active operation of generators, maintain demand for fuel. Despite this, thanks to the coordinated actions of the government and market operators, this demand is stably covered," Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, more than 344 thousand tons of fuel have already been imported into Ukraine.

"The domestic producer also plays an important role," the deputy minister added.

Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized that the key factor of stability in the market is the diversification of supply routes – fuel is supplied by road, rail, and sea transport.

"No single infrastructure object is critical, and in case of local restrictions, the market automatically switches to alternative routes," he emphasized.

Fuel price hike expected by end of January: expert names reasons15.01.26, 16:52 • 3749 views

Separately, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the current logistical situation does not create grounds for price fluctuations, shortages, or market destabilization.

"Fuel pricing in the market is determined by a combination of factors, including world prices and tax policy. Logistics do not create grounds for price fluctuations or shortages," he emphasized.

Mykola Kolisnyk reminded that Ukraine has a state system for monitoring the volume and quality of fuel, as well as a system of minimum reserves of oil and oil products.

"JSC "Market Operator" has been designated as the administrator of the electronic reporting system. This allows the state to see the market balance in real time, control the quality of fuel, and promptly respond to any signs of crisis phenomena," the deputy minister emphasized.

Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister16.01.26, 10:50 • 28838 views

Olga Rozgon

