Fuel market in Ukraine is supplied with necessary resources - Ministry of Energy

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated that the fuel market in Ukraine is functioning stably and is fully supplied with the necessary resources. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

According to him, the diversification of supply routes has ensured stable and regular logistics of light oil products for the continuous provision of consumer needs.

"Traditionally, January is a period of low seasonal consumption. However, current realities, in particular the active operation of generators, maintain demand for fuel. Despite this, thanks to the coordinated actions of the government and market operators, this demand is stably covered," Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized.

According to him, since the beginning of the year, more than 344 thousand tons of fuel have already been imported into Ukraine.

"The domestic producer also plays an important role," the deputy minister added.

Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized that the key factor of stability in the market is the diversification of supply routes – fuel is supplied by road, rail, and sea transport.

"No single infrastructure object is critical, and in case of local restrictions, the market automatically switches to alternative routes," he emphasized.

Separately, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the current logistical situation does not create grounds for price fluctuations, shortages, or market destabilization.

"Fuel pricing in the market is determined by a combination of factors, including world prices and tax policy. Logistics do not create grounds for price fluctuations or shortages," he emphasized.

Mykola Kolisnyk reminded that Ukraine has a state system for monitoring the volume and quality of fuel, as well as a system of minimum reserves of oil and oil products.

"JSC "Market Operator" has been designated as the administrator of the electronic reporting system. This allows the state to see the market balance in real time, control the quality of fuel, and promptly respond to any signs of crisis phenomena," the deputy minister emphasized.

